City of Horton graphic

File photo | Hiawatha World

Horton City Hall can be seen in this undated photo.

The Horton City Commission met on Aug. 1, and the group returned to a familiar conversation, as Tim Lentz of HIDC was present to discuss donations to the project.

Lentz informed the commission that HIDC has exceeded their fundraising goals, having brough in $215,000, which does not include $15,000 raised for scoreboards or the $10,000 for the concession stand. Lentz also said that the school would be helping with labor for the concession stand and volunteer work is available for work on dugouts and other projects, but that bleachers and the entire fence for the second field are not yet in the works and lack funding.

Top Videos

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.