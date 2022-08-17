The Horton City Commission met on Aug. 1, and the group returned to a familiar conversation, as Tim Lentz of HIDC was present to discuss donations to the project.
Lentz informed the commission that HIDC has exceeded their fundraising goals, having brough in $215,000, which does not include $15,000 raised for scoreboards or the $10,000 for the concession stand. Lentz also said that the school would be helping with labor for the concession stand and volunteer work is available for work on dugouts and other projects, but that bleachers and the entire fence for the second field are not yet in the works and lack funding.
City Clerk Kim Knudson stated that the city has $185,764.93 in the ballfield fund, with around $70,000 already contributed. The Commission agreed to pay the difference between funds that could be raised and grants, and a maximum of $54,000 to complete the fencing.
HIDC was also represented by Garrett Nordstrom of Western Consultants, who presented a Contract for Services for the completion of a CDBG Grant for a 2023 housing improvements projects & assessment study, with $10,500 due upon signing of the contract. The commission voted to approve the application and pay the fee out of the American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The commission also voted to approve their scenario #1 of the 2023 budget, and to publicize a Notice of Hearing to Exceed Revenue Neutral Rat. The chosen scenario would put Horton’s mill levy at 62.819, which comes in slightly above the Revenue Neutral Rate of 61.491—an increase of 1.4 mills.
Jeff and Rainey Auen spoke to the commission, letting them know they would be building a home on owned property in town, but they would also like to purchase four additional adjacent lots to build a series of single-family dwellings. The property, 405 East 14th Street, had a home that the city demolished in 2014. The Auens requested to purchase the lots with special assessments waived, with the request needing to be sent to Brown County for approval. City Administrator John Calhoon stated that the Auens are excited about the plan, and also plan to make a donation to the ballfield project.
Calhoon presented the commission with a list of potential fees that the city could charge for permits, licenses and other ventures, which will be reviewed. Calhoon also returned to a prior discussion of tree and stump removal by contractor Jeremy Deshazo. The City Administrator said that Deshazo has done good work for the city and that he charges reasonable rates. City Attorney Kevin Hill stated that Deshazo has provided his proof of insurance, but that he believes the city should pay Deshazo directly, and that his wife should be added to his insurance policy.
The commission approved a payment to AHRS in the amount of $56,536.40 for construction of the waste water treatment facility. Also approved was the Consent Agenda, which included an appropriation ordinance in the amount of $43,829.29 for payroll, and a disbursement in the amount of $324,460.97.
