Horton ballfield dugout construction

HHS teacher David Pottroff and students work on the ballfield dugouts

 Photo courtesy HIDC Facebook page

The Horton City Commission met earlier this month, and the group discussed an upcoming monitoring visit at the baseball field construction site. The meeting is intended to determine the status of the project, as well as to make sure the project is within grant specifications.

The monitoring visit allowed the city to move forward with the next phases of the project, which led the group to approve payment of up to $54,000 for the completion of fencing on the second field, to allow that process to proceed as quickly as possible. The money will be taken from American Rescue Plan Act funds. Tim Lentz informed the Commission that scoreboards with logos has been ordered, dugouts are being constructed by high school students, and that Oswald Lawn Services will begin seeding soon.

