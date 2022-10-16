The Horton City Commission met earlier this month, and the group discussed an upcoming monitoring visit at the baseball field construction site. The meeting is intended to determine the status of the project, as well as to make sure the project is within grant specifications.
The monitoring visit allowed the city to move forward with the next phases of the project, which led the group to approve payment of up to $54,000 for the completion of fencing on the second field, to allow that process to proceed as quickly as possible. The money will be taken from American Rescue Plan Act funds. Tim Lentz informed the Commission that scoreboards with logos has been ordered, dugouts are being constructed by high school students, and that Oswald Lawn Services will begin seeding soon.
The Commission discussed the curb cost share program, as J & B Contractors has completed the installation of all curbs that residents have signed up for the program. There was some concern that the curb at 19th & Wilson Drive was not installed far enough back, which will lead to a shortened lifespan for the concrete. The Commission requested City Administrator John Calhoon to contact the contractor in hopes of finding a solution. City Attorney Kevin Hill suggested that city come up with a written contract for this type of work going forward.
* The Commission discussed the property at 333 West 14th Street with owner Karen Linck. The property is set for demolition, but Linck will return to provide updates.
*Calhoon announced that Troy Myers has been hired to work at the power plant.
Top Videos
*The City received a quote for electric pole changeouts from KMEA in the amount of $10,500.
*The City received a grant from KFRSG in the amount of $15,000 and an extractor/washer machine.
*The Commission approved a request form Connie Werner to donate three old light poles to the Veterans Memorial Park
*The Commission approved the Consent agenda, which included appropriations of $36,494.33 and disbursements of $372,855.64.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.