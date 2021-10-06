The Horton City Commission met for the final time in September, and the commissioners heard responses to the decision made at the previous meeting on raising camping fees at Mission Lake.
Jeremy Becker was present to express his displeasure at the increased fees. Becker was concerned that the Parks and Recreation Board was not consulted, though Commissioner Richard Lovelady and City Administrator John Calhoon explained that the issue was, indeed, discussed with the board. It was also clarified that the Parks and Rec Board is an advisory committee only, and that all decisions are up to the commission. Commissioner Wade Edwards shared his concern that the board has only been interested in camping and not the rest of the parks and recreation facilities in town.
The Lake Caretaker’s wife, Betty Cline, was on hand, as well, and said that since the decision was made to increase camping fees from $300 to $500 per year, her family has felt personally attacked by the responses they have received. Cline said that vicious attacks do not solve anything, and that she wants to make it clear that she does not appreciate it.
The commission also discussed the Memorandum of Agreement between the Indian Health Service, the Kickapoo Tribe of Kansas and the City of Horton that was presented, allowing the tribe to apply for funding in the city’s name to provide emergency water services to the Kickapoo Reservation. A small revision was made by City Attorney Kevin Hill, and the Commission voted to approve the MOA.
City Administrator Calhoon let the commission know that curb repair requests have been submitted which would leave $4,000 of the budgeted $30,000 for repairs. It was agreed that due to the needed repairs to curbs, repairs to sidewalks would need to wait until next year. Calhoon also discussed the year’s chip and seal project, saying that 61 blocks have been completed, and that they would have to wait and see if the increased cost of using haydite would be worthwhile. Interviews are also currently being conducted to fill the vacant positions for the police department and the public works department.
Mayor Bryan Stirton recognized Chuck May, a Wounded Warrior Veteran, who attended the Veterans Golf Association National Championship. Stirton said he would like to create a Proclamation honoring May in the future, but wanted to recognize his efforts.
In other business, the commission approved $38,448.39 in payroll and $409,752.45 in disbursements. The group also approved Susie Lednicky as a new member of the Horton Housing Authority.
