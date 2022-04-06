The Horton City Commission met on March 21 for the final regular meeting of the month, and heard the first reading of Ordinance 1204. The new ordinance, if approved, will sate that no person shall sell liquor on Sunday before 9 a.m. or after 8 p.m., on Easter Sunday, Thanksgiving Day or Christmas Day, or before 9 a.m. or after 11 p.m. on any day besides Sunday, and will be published once a week for two consecutive weeks and then take effect 61 days after the final publication.
The Commission also heard from Andrew Jones from the city’s IT department, who suggested that the city upgrade their phone lines to Voice Over Internet Protocol, or VOIP, as their current system is outdated and no longer supported. The Commission agreed, and with no upfront cost, the city’s bill from Rainbow will go from $582 per month to $773 per month.
An update to the Flooplain Management Ordinance was also approved, which the FIS and map date included. There was also discussion of application and completion forms for the curb cost share programs, with the new documents being approved with minor corrections. The group also voted to approve a $2,100 bid from JCs Underground, LLC to install two decals on 600 trash bins in town. Also, the city agreed to ig graves for the Catholic Cemetery for $400 per dig, but do not want to do the job long term.
Commissioner Rex West shared that the city will once again be offering the Citywide Spring Cleanup this spring, with two roll off dumpsters to be placed in the vacant lot at the corner of 1st Avenue East and 7th Street, south of City Hall, from Friday April 15 to Monday April 25.
