Horton City Hall can be seen in this undated photo.

The Horton City Commission gathered for their second regular meeting of August, and the group was joined by Sarah Gerving and James Lednicky, who represented the South Brown County Community Foundation. The pair were on hand to give a report on the 2022 first annual Grow South Brown County Match Day.

166 donations were made for the Math Day event, from 82 different donors. The HIDC provided $10,000 at 86 cents on the dollar to match funds donated for the ballfield project. Gerving informed the Commission that funds can be donated year-round at www.southbrowncountycf.org, where fund information and donation totals can be tracked.

