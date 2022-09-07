The Horton City Commission gathered for their second regular meeting of August, and the group was joined by Sarah Gerving and James Lednicky, who represented the South Brown County Community Foundation. The pair were on hand to give a report on the 2022 first annual Grow South Brown County Match Day.
166 donations were made for the Math Day event, from 82 different donors. The HIDC provided $10,000 at 86 cents on the dollar to match funds donated for the ballfield project. Gerving informed the Commission that funds can be donated year-round at www.southbrowncountycf.org, where fund information and donation totals can be tracked.
The Commission also heard from Rick and Peggy Schuetz, regarding their camping spot at Mission Lake. They reported receiving a letter from the City stating that their camping spot may be reassigned in 2023 because they have not yet used their spot this year. After some discussion, it was decided that the letter was sent in error.
City Administrator John Calhoon shared an update on the ballfield project. The fencing for the first field was set to be completed that week, according to Calhoon, who also informed the Commission that funding for the dugouts and concession stand has been secured. The city should be receiving a $15,000 for the scoreboards, plus the hospital has agreed to donate $5,000, as well as to purchase 1,000 t-shirts to be sold with all profits going toward the new ballfields. Calhoon asked the Commission to submit votes on a t-shirt design.
Police Chief Boller informed the Commission that six houses are on the demolition list, waiting for a resolution by City Attorney Kevin Hill, and said that he hopes four can be demolished inside the budget this year.
Calhoon spoke about a KMEA EMP3 increase, which will translate to higher utility bills for Horton residents in September. Calhoon also updated the Commission on the Wastewater Treatment Facility project, stating that with remaining funds, he was able to secure USDA approval to paint two existing buildings to match the new facility, as well as installing additional security cameras.
Mayor Stirton checked in on Fire Department grants, and Calhoon said that he is currently working on the Royals Charities Grant, with the fire grant next up. The group approved granting a month of winter camping to the lake caretaker’s son-in-law in return for work he has done at the lake. There were questions regarding the hospital, and Calhoon stated that he has had trouble scheduling time with Amberwell CEO Jeff Perry. There was a brief discussion of charging fees to mobile food vendors, but the Commission decided to refrain given that most food trucks that visit town are part of fundraising events.
