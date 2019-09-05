The Horton City Commission met for the second time in August and were given an update on the goings on at Mission Village Living Center by manager LaMont Cook.
Cooks said that a claim had been filed with their insurance company which would replace the roof and repair interior rain damage. Cook reported that new Director of Nursing Nancy Martin is adjusting well to her new position and doing well. There are currently 24 residents and 5 potential new residents at the facility, and an open house is being planned in the near future.
The commission also heard from Greg Rodvelt, representing Hiawatha Hospital CEO John Broberg, informing the commission that the hospital would be circulating a ballot to place a countywide half-cent sales tax initiative on the November ballot.
Conner Werner addressed the commission about the Big Kansas Road Trip, which will be held next May in Brown, Doniphan and Nemaha counties. Werner reported that Hiawatha has contributed $2,000 so far toward the $8,350 requested from each county. The commission voted to contribute $1,500 and recommended that the committee talk to the county and other smaller cities, as well as the Kickapoo Tribe and Sac and Fox Casino for contributions.
The commission approved the 2018 audit and appointed Sean Gordon of Gordon CPA to prepare the 2019 audit. They heard an offer from KDOT to perform a two-inch overlay heading north on Highway 73 if the city pays for materials. The group voted to approve the offer, and plan ahead for full repairs in the future. City Administrator John Calhoon informed the Commission that blue green algae had been detected in Mission Lake and warning signs have been hung.
