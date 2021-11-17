The Horton City Commission met earlier this month, and Police Chief John Boller discussed four properties in town that are currently on the list to be demolished.
Boller reported that Kansas Gas Service has capped the lines to the properties, and asked if the city has the equipment and manpower to demolish the two smaller structures, at 718 3rd Avenue West and 325 West 13th Street. Public Works Superintendent Randy Mayfield said the equipment is not a problem, but that manpower is limited. The group recommended that Boller look into the tear down and clean up costs for the structures and utilize the existing funds that were budgeted for demolitions.
The Commission held an Executive Session regarding the previously-proposed employee pay increase, but voted to table the discussion until the next meeting, pending the availability of City Attorney Kevin Hill. The Commission also voted to hold a Budget Hearing on December 6th at 5:15 pm to hear any objections to updates to the 2021 sewer and special highway funds, as they are over budget for the year. Also approved was a an agreement between the city and the Kansas Department of Transportation regarding the upcoming CCLIP Resurfacing Project, and a payment request for the Phase III Sewer Project in the amount of $124,966.29.
There was discussion about complaints regarding the city’s trash service, Wast Management. Commission Kenn Krug said that his trash has not been picked up in two weeks, which mirrored the complaints received of missed pick ups, delayed pick ups and personal trash recepticals being taken by Waste Management staff. City Administrator John Calhoon said the city’s office staff has sent several emails regarding the issue, and that calls have been made to area supervisors. Waste Management responded that a long-time driver has retired and the company is trying to break in a new driver. Calhoon said the city needs to keep this in mind when Waste Management asks for a raise in 2022. The Commission voted to ask the City Attorney to draft a letter expressing discontent with the services provided and requesting appropriate action on behalf of Waste Management.
Calhoon was approved to advertise four vehicles and miscellaneous items for sale locally, and if no acceptable bids are received, to sell them on Purple Wave. Mayor Stirton discussed new hires to the city, and Calhoon said he is waiting to hear back on drug screening and physical capacity profiles. The Commission voted to draft a letter of support for the Northeast Kansas Area Agency on Aging for a KDOT grant the group is applying for.
