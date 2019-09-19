The Horton City Commission met for their first meeting of the month, and LaMount Cook and Bruce Bird were present to discuss a Lease Purchase Agreement for the Mission Village Living Center.
Among other items, the agreement included that should the property be sold after purchase, the city would have right of first refusal to repurchase the building. With Mayor Bryan Stirton absent from the meeting, it was agreed to table the business, though the commission was in favor of further negotiations. The consensus was for the management company to proceed with a non-binding agreement to present to the commission at a future meeting.
Hiawatha Hospital CEO John Broberg was on hand to discuss information from the Kansas Hospital Association. The group has been working to develop an alternative rural health model for cities such as Horton, which could not sustain their current health care delivery structure. The possible model is a Primary Health Center/Rural Emergency Medical Center.
In other business:
City Administrator and Chief of Police John Calhoon addressed the commission on several issues, including a dumpster that will be placed at City Hall through Sept. 19 for Fall Cleanup, which is sponsored by the city. Calhoon also noted that he received a bid from Custom Forestry Applications for $950 to cut down trees at the CDF site.
Commissioner Krug requested time to speak with George Bruning of the Brown County Noxious Weed Department to gather more information. Calhoon discussed with the commission adding recloser controls inside the power plant due to electoral issues in recent months.
The commission requested a formal bid before they move forward with installation.
