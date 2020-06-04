The Horton City Commission met for their final regular meeting in May and heard from Atchison Hospital CEO Jeff Perry about progress on the re-opening of the Horton Clinic. Perry informed the Commission that the target date for opening is June 8th, with hours set at Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The date has since been moved to June 1.
Further, Perry informed the Commission that the roof and siding of the clinic are being replaced and the parking lot work should be completed soon. Three nurses have been hired for the clinic and two providers will be starting on the opening day. Perry also noted that the hospital’s attorney has been working with the bankruptcy trustee to gain access to medical records.
The Commission was presented with a low bid from AHRS on the Wastewater Treatment Facility, and voted to approve the bid on the recommendation of their engineer and after consultation with USDA/HD. The base bid price plus alternatives was $5,267,841. The Commission then voted to sign a Letter of Intent to Meet Conditions, a Request for Obligation of Funds in the amount of $300,000, an Application for Federal Assistance in the amount of $300,000 and a Water and Waste System Grant Agreement for the amount of $6,313,000.
There were also discussions of the Mission Village sale. The proposal was for a purchase price of $130,887.42, with options for Right of First Refusal based on the condition of the property at the time of purchase. The discussion then turned to the lot next to Mission Village, which LaMont Cook suggested the City purchase for $10,000. Commissioner Wade Edwards stated that since the City has bailed out Mission Village several times in the past, it would be a good gesture to gift the property to the City. The entire discussion was tabled.
The Commission addressed multiple items from their last meeting, as well. In regards to past-due utility bills, letters have been sent to citizens with back bills, letting them know that hearings will be held to determine hardship and that the City will work with those who can prove hardship. The letters also reminded citizens that the bills will come due at some point and must be paid to prevent shutoff. The Commission also discussed the pool, and moved the potential opening date back to June 30th, however the City has since decided to close the pool for the summer due to concerns over COVID-19 liability.
The Commission discussed the viability holding the County Fair in July. The group agreed that the city’s role in the fair is to provide a facility and that the Fair Board should make the decision on the fair. There was some sentiment that the parade should not be held due to the difficulty of enforcing social distancing guidelines.
It was announced that Mayor Bryan Stirton and City Administrator John Calhoon have been working on a way to honor Horton alumni Trey Dishon for his distinguished high school and collegiate football career and reaching his dream of signing with an NFL team. Each will donate $100 to start a fund-raising effort to create signs, and they plan to have a City Proclamation before Dishon leaves for Training Camp in July. Trey said he will do an autograph day for the event.
The commission also held a Special Meeting for a public hearing and to vote to submit the application to the Kansas Department of Commerce and CDBG-CV funding, which was approved.
