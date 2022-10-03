At the September 19th meeting of the Horton City Commission, the group recognized Beth (Lynda) Larson, who recently passed away, for her years of service to the city. Larson gave 24 years of dedicated service to the City of Horton Dispatch.
Police Chief Boller informed the Commission that he would like to hang a plaque at the dispatch entrance in Beth’s honor, which will allow for additions in the future. City Administrator John Calhoon gave the funeral and visitation dates, and Chief Boller added that the funeral procession would include fire, EMS and police.
The Commission heard from Brian Kingsley, President of BG Consultants, who presented final paperwork on the ballfield project, including an application for payment, as well as a change order. The Commission voted to approve the change order, as well as to make both the first and second payments, in order to close out the project, which will allow TS Fence Company to begin their portion of the work. The vote was contingent upon the city receiving their portion of payment from CDBG.
A Memorandum of Agreement was presented, which was drafted by USD 430 Superintendent Jason Cline. The MOA is intended to develop the framework for establishing and maintaining a recreation coordinator for the City who is initially employed by the school district. The Recreation Coordinator would include scheduling activities, such as baseball, softball, football, volleyball and basketball, including leagues, camps, tournaments and training for coaches. Calhoon shared that there is not a rush to make a decision on the MOA, and that it should be reviewed and readdressed at a later meeting.
*The Commission approved curb cost share for 16th Street & Wilson Drive
*The Fire Department purchased a new carport for the demo derby grounds, with $5,600 coming from the city’s insurance and the rest of the $10,490 to be paid by the FD
*City Administrator John Calhoon shared that the Blue Building air conditioning units may need to be replaced this year, despite being budgeted for 2023
*Andrew Jones will develop an application to generate, assign and track city work orders
*Fall cleanup has been moved to October 15th through October 24th due to scheduling conflicts with Hamilton Recycling
