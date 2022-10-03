City of Horton graphic

File photo | Hiawatha World

Horton City Hall can be seen in this undated photo.

At the September 19th meeting of the Horton City Commission, the group recognized Beth (Lynda) Larson, who recently passed away, for her years of service to the city. Larson gave 24 years of dedicated service to the City of Horton Dispatch.

Police Chief Boller informed the Commission that he would like to hang a plaque at the dispatch entrance in Beth’s honor, which will allow for additions in the future. City Administrator John Calhoon gave the funeral and visitation dates, and Chief Boller added that the funeral procession would include fire, EMS and police.

