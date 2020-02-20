The Horton City Commission met for the first time in February, and heard a report from a meeting between Mayor Bryan Stirton, Commissioner Wade Edwards and City Administrator John Calhoon, and Atchison Hospital CEO Jeff Perry.
Calhoon reported that he is confident that the purchase of Horton’s hospital is complete, and Perry said he will attend a future meeting of the Commission to discuss plans to re-open the Horton clinic. Calhoon stated that Perry would like to hold an open house prior to opening, and the Commission planned to call a Special Meeting the day of the open house and adjourn from City Hall to attend the open house.
The Commission also heard from Karl Gaskell and Randy Mayfield, and agreed to pursue applying for a FEMA Grant for fire department equipment and a fire truck. Ronald Thacker was present to discuss the 2020 Census. Thacker is a Recruiting Assistant and discussed the importance of participating in the census, and also gave information on census jobs. Jacquie Kerl was on hand from the Hiawatha Hospital to give a brief update on the financial progress of the hospital.
The first reading of a revised animal ordinance was given and will be considered for approval at the next meeting. Calhoon informed the Commission that the city was not awarded the Heritage Trust Grant, but was approved for the Horton Civic Center to be eligible as a National Historic Landmark. The Commission voted to move forward with a power pole upgrade, with a bid of $23,659.60 from RS Electric Utility Services. The five poles will cost about $7,700 each, and the city plans to purchase poles in bulk for savings.
Commissioner Rex West informed the commission that the city’s CDBG Community Facility Application for funding the new baseball fields was denied, and that HIDC would like to meet with the commission to see about what further steps could be taken. Commissioner Kenn Krug discussed holding a meeting with business owners at the next Commission meeting to discuss the need to clean up several commercial properties in town. A letter has been drafted and delivered to several business owners who have properties in violation.
