The Horton City Commission met earlier this month, and the group came to a decision on the disbursement of $117,000 in CARES Act funds.
After discussing criteria for how to disburse the funds, the Commission agreed to spread the money evenly between the ten businesses that applied for the grants intended to help local businesses retain jobs for low-to-moderate income employees, based on the number of full time employees of the businesses.
The Commission also discussed a 6.9 percent increase in employee healthcare premiums that take effect on October 1st of this year. There was some discussion about having employees absorb the cost, as well as offsetting bonuses, but decided to maintain the current 90/10 split for this year, with further discussion on bonuses, raises and potential future health insurance increases at the first meeting in December.
Horton Library Director Jessica Buhrman was present to discuss a discrepancy in the library’s requested budget amount and the amount received. Buhrman said the increases account for payroll increases for federal guidelines, needs that have arisen due to Covid-19 and basement leak repairs. There was some discussion of the library’s savings, as well as reducing expenditures. The decision was made to table the discussion until determinations have been made on grants that the library has applied for.
Commissioner Kenn Krug recommended that the city give recognition in memory of Stephen Finger via Letter of Recognition for his 27 years of work on the Horton Volunteer Fire Department and as a Range Safety Officer for the city.
