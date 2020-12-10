The Horton City Commission met for the last time in November, and after an Executive Session, the group voted to promote John Boller to the position of Police Chief as of Jan. 1.
The promotion comes with a three month evaluation period, as well as a $6,000 annual increase in pay. Current Chief John Calhoon will remain as City Administrator and oversee the position.
Don Groshong was present to discuss the Horton Flea Market held at Mission Lake. Groshong reported that there were 32 vendors, and that the location was very popular. The group hopes to get back to the original plan of holding two flea markets a year, and adding a motorcycle and car swap meet. Connie Werner commented on how successful the flea market was and how much business it brought to town.
Werner and Travis McClain spoke to the commission about installing a Veterans Park at the property owned by Reinvent Horton at 837 Central Ave. McClain has secured a 105 Howitzer static display for the park. Administrator Calhoon drafted a letter in support of the park. The commission voted to approve Reinvent Horton to build and maintain a Veterans Memorial Park within the city. Also approved was a motion to move some Emergency Snow Route signs so they are more visable.
The commission approved a payment request for the Phase III Sewer project in the amount of $304,555.09. Randy Mayfield also informed the commission of needed repairs on a well that will run $8,635.59.
The commission also voted to approve the Consent Agenda, which included $32,996.24 in payroll and a disbursement of $1245,812.38.
