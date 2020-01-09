The Horton City Commission met for the final time in December and voted to move ahead with a recent idea to name a roadway near the town’s football field after Horton High School’s most notable student athlete success, after Trey Dishon recently finished his career as a four-year starter at Kansas State and declared for the NFL draft.
City Administrator and Police Chief John Calhoon addressed the house fires that happened earlier in the month, thanking the other agencies that responded to assist, and responded to rumors regarding the city’s response time. Calhoon said that the police department responded in 45 seconds with the fire department not far behind.
In other business, the commission voted to adopt an amended budget for 2019 in the amount of $423,844. Mayor Bryan Stirton thanked Commissioner Bobby Bacon and congratulated him for his work on the Commission. Bacon took over the spot on an interim basis and his term expired at the end of 2019.
