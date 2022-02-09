The Horton City Commission met for their second regular meeting of the month of January, and the group read bids from potential trash service providers, as the city parted ways with Waste Management over scheduling and service issues.
After some discussion, the bid was awarded to Hamilton Recycling & Disposal for $15 per month, per home. City Administrator John Calhoon also informed the Commission that the Cart Purchase Agreement for the city to purchase 650 carts from Waste Management for $6,500 is in place, proving the city covers any RSP or Waste Management logos prior to April 30.
Due to increased cases of Covid-19 in Brown County, the Commission voted to institute a 4-week mask mandate for City Hall. There was much discussion about the issue, and the motion failed on the first vote, but a second motion that allowed for city employees to remove their masks at their individual work stations as long as they are not working with the public.
After an Executive Session, the Commission voted to approve an RFP from First Option Bank for banking services on the recommendation from City Administrator Calhoon. The group also approved the state’s Opioid Settlement Resolution, as well as a Floodplain Management Ordinance to be submitted to the Chief Engineer of the state for approval. Also approved was a payment request for the Phase III Sewer Improvements in the amount of $162,458.43, as well as a lease purchase option to give full-time police officers the ability to purchase firearms through payroll deductions.
There was discussion about the baseball field project, with contractors’ bids set to come in by Feb. 18. The group also talked about snow removal, with the Commission agreeing that secondary streets not included in the city’s Emergency Snow Route to be cleaned if snow reaches over two inches, as well as some discussion of updated camping regulations, which will be brought back for final approval by the Commission before they are disseminated to the public.
