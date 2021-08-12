The Horton City Commission met on last month, setting their annual budget hearing for 5:15 p.m. at Sept. 7. The Commission also voted to send a Notice of Revenue Neutral Rate Intent to the County Clerk, advising the County that the city intends to exceed the revenue neutral rate.
The Commission was visited by Debbie Galbraith, who was inquiring about resurfacing of her building after the city demolished the building next to it. Galbraith said he was informed that the wall would look like the wall where Knudson’s building was knocked down, and feels that it has been left an eyesore, instead. Ashley Kidwell also voiced concerns over the integrity of the wall.
City Administrator John Calhoon said that Madget Demolition had been contracted in 2020 to fill all brick holes, mend the front corner and sawcut the back to improve the appearance of the building. Galbraith said the wall does not look like it was tuck pointed. Calhoon suggested that since the city has spent over $100,000 of taxpayer’s money, that a cost share with the building’s owner be reached. Galbraith disagreed that she should share in the cost since it was not her decision to tear down the other building. City Attorney Kevin Hill said that the city should not leave the structure in worse condition that it was prior to the demolition, but that the physical appearance is not the city’s responsibility. It was agreed to have Calhoon contact Madget to be sure that all work was completed, and Galbraith, Kidwell and Lanter SPS Roofing Systems LLC were invited to the next meeting to discuss the issue further.
Police Chief John Boller provided the Commission with Code Enforcement updates, including 7 new Notice to Appears that have been issued recently. Calhoon spoke about the ballfield project, saying that most of the debris has been removed, and requested again to create a process for establishing the sale of naming rights for parts of the complex to help with fundraising.
The Commission was informed that their insurance carrier gave the go-ahead for Gary Gibb and Mike Lowe to add exercise equipment to the Armory. The group voted to allow the equipment and to draft a Memorandum of Understanding for Lowe and Gibb to sign. Also approved was paperwork for the city’s new healthcare insurance from Blue Cross Blue Shield, and an agreement to begin work on replacing the roof of the Civic Center, with the County Commission contributing $8,500 to the project, which is just under half of the bid received from Lanter SPS Roofing Systems LLC. A payment of $141.197.69 for the Phase III Sewer Project was also approved.
Calhoon presented the Commission with a list of additional fringe benefits for full and part-time non-seasonal city workers, the Mayor and Commissioners. Benefits include swimming pool passes, discounted rates for the Armory and Blue Building, season boating and jet ski passes, free camping in 14-day spots, and shooting range passes. The list was approved by the Commission as presented.
