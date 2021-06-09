The Horton City Commission meet late in May, and the group heard from Police Chief John Boller and City Administrator John Calhoon, who had drafted a resolution to begin the process of abatement of five city properties that have been determined to have conditions that are injurious to the health, safety or general welfare of the community, or detrimental to adjoining properties, the neighborhood or the City.
The Commission voted to approve the resolution and send Certified Letters to owners and lienholders of the properties. Thirty days after the publication of the resolution, a time and date for a hearing will be fixed where owners, lienholders or others with interest in the properties may present their case for why their properties should not be set for abatement. There was some talk of one included property at 326 West 12th Street, and that if a neighbor wanted to purchase the property that any special that are currently assessed on the property may be waived. Chief Boller also prsented the Commission with spreadsheets of all open Code Enforcement cases in the City.
Also discussed was the new city ball fields. The city is seeking interested individuals or contractors that would be like to assist with demolition of the existing ball fields. Some of the material will be salvaged for other projects. Anyone interested can contact City Administrator John Calhoon or Tim Lentz. There was further discussion of honoring donors to the project, as well as potentially using naming of the complex, fields and press box as funding for the city and HIDC.
Calhoon was approved to purchase a trailer for the city’s skid loader, and also said that he may purchase purchase a grapple bucket and thumb for the backhoe, which was recommended by city crews. There was also some discussion of chip and seal. Calhoon said that the existing limestone the city has will be used in low traffic areas, while haydite will be used for other areas, at a cost of $26,480. The total project will be just less than $100,000. There was further discussion of power pole replacements. A total budget of $25,000 was approved for the project, but $15,000 has already been spent on materials, and the Commission is concerned that only one pole has been replaced. As the city wants to replace more poles next year, the Commission was adamant that the project become more of a priority.
Rachel Bruning was present on behalf of Horton Thriftway to request a Cereal Malt Beverage license. While the procedures to procure a license have not been followed closely in the past, the Commission and Calhoon would like the see that change, which requires clearance from the city fire chief, as well as a background check by the chief of police. The Commission approved the license, pending completion of those processes.
