The Horton City Commission met earlier this month and discussed in depth the fundraising efforts for the remaining work on the Horton Ballfield Project.
City Administrator John Calhoon shared that the city will receive $5,000 earmarked for fence guards for both fields from a Royals Charities Grant that he applied for. Calhoon stated that he found some used fence guards, a small set of bleachers, 2 foul poles and other items for sale for just over $1,000, and will see if the grant money can be used to make the purchase.
Calhoon also reported that Amberwell Health has contributed $5,000 to the project, and will also furnish 1,000 t-shirts for the city to sell, with all proceeds going to the ballfield project. The shirts will sell for $15 to $20 and a new logo will be added after 250 shirts are sold. The possibility of receiving American Rescue Plan Act funding from Brown County was also reviewed. There was a consensus at a County meeting earlier this month to approve $50,000 for the ballfield project if it is an allowable donation. The County has since received word that straight monetary donations to projects are not allowed, and the city will need to provide a specific purchase for reimbursement.
The Commission discussed their expiring contract with Hamilton Recycling and Disposal, and Calhoon said he had spoken to Robert Hamilton, who would like to begin a new agreement at the beginning of the year, along with a fifty cent per-household per-month increase which would begin after the current contract expires on February 28th. Calhoon said Hamilton has done well since taking over with very complaints. The Commission approved the updated Solid Waste Collection & Disposal Service Agreement.
City Attorney Kevin Hill reviewed an updated draft of the Kickapoo Tribal Emergency Water Agreement and asked for suggested changes. After the agreement was amended, Calhoon said he would send it to the Tribe for review. Commissioner Rex West reminded the group that the contract is the city’s and the city should set the terms and not get into a negotiation.
*The Commission held a Public Hearing for 2022 Budget Amendments and passed the amendments
*The group approved a $69,928.08 Appropriation Ordinance for Payroll and $88,387.51 for Disbursements
*Police Chief John Boller informed the Commission of potential plans together with the Brown County Sherriff’s Office and the Brown County Emergency Coordinator to update the city’s dispatch center
*Boller shared that two unoccupied Ford Explorers will be sold on Purple Wave and that the 2022 fully equipped Dodge Durango should have radios installed later this month
*The Commission approved the 2023 City Calendar
*City Administrator Calhoon said that AHRS has requested final payment for the wastewater treatment project, but would like several issues resolved first
*Calhoon is in communication with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, and the Friends of Reservoirs to form a timeline for dredging the Little Lake.
