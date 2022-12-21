City of Horton graphic

File photo | Hiawatha World

Horton City Hall can be seen in this undated photo.

The Horton City Commission met earlier this month and discussed in depth the fundraising efforts for the remaining work on the Horton Ballfield Project.

City Administrator John Calhoon shared that the city will receive $5,000 earmarked for fence guards for both fields from a Royals Charities Grant that he applied for. Calhoon stated that he found some used fence guards, a small set of bleachers, 2 foul poles and other items for sale for just over $1,000, and will see if the grant money can be used to make the purchase.

Top Videos

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.