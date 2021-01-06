The Horton City Commission met for the final time in 2020, and the group discussed sending a letter to city employees urging them to take the COVID-19 vaccine whenever it is available.
It was emphasized that the vaccine is not mandatory, but that employees should give serious consideration to taking it. Mayor Bryan Stirted stated that he was not in favor of the letter, saying that he believed that taking the vaccine is a personal decision, and that the vaccine and information will be available to those interested.
City Attorney Kevin Hill addressed the commission following up on requests to allow retailers to sell alcohol on holidays. Hill cited a state statute that says if Sunday beer sales are not allowed in a city, then no retail liquor may be sold on Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas. Further, if an ordinance is passed allowing Sunday alcohol sales, Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas would still be off limits.
Consideration of changing court costs was tabled, as City Administrator wanted to gather more information from Judge Patrick Henderson before proceeding. An ordinance was approved to amend the duties of the City Administrator. The group also approved an estimate from the Fender Mender to repair the lake caretaker truck, though there was some discussion of being mindful in spending given that city employees did not receive their regular bonuses for the year, in lieu of Chamber Bucks.
The commission also voted to approve the appropriations of $34,508.43 and $129,540.86.
