The Horton City Commission met for the final time in March, and City Administrator John Calhoon informed the group of the positive returns from the city’s power plant generating during last month’s frigid cold snap that put many out of power around the country.
Calhoon told the commission that the city has received payment of $272,567.29, and should receive another $60,000 from the Kansas Municipal Energy Agency. While the city incurred costs of around $50,000 for their efforts during that time, the windfall far outweighs the cost. Further, the Commission agreed and passed a motion to be sure that the expense of running the generators would not be passed on to Horton’s energy customers.
The commission also heard from Horton Public Library Director Jessica Buhrman, who presented an annual report, along with funding details. Buhrman requested further funds from the city to help with raised fees and unforeseen costs. She reported that there is a GoFundMe account for community aid in raising funds for current repairs. Having already budgeted nearly $60,000, as well as not charging for utilities, Calhoon suggested the Commission defer any additional funding until later in the fiscal year, with a cap of $4,000, which the commission agreed to.
The group voted to approve an ordinance authorize the refinancing bonds to save over $400,000. Also approved were a request from Larry Pottroff to use the Blue Building free of charge for his son’s wedding in 2022, to honor a verbal agreement with the previous mayor given Pottroff’s time and efforts during the construction of the building, a request from HHS class president Trey Lockwood to use the Blue Building at no charge on April 24, and a request from the schools to use Mission Lake’s Hickory Point on May 14, with the Civic Center as a backup for an Earth Day event.
The commission also voted to approve the reinstatement of the quarterly sewer rate increase, as well as a payment of $888,617.65 to for the sewer project.
