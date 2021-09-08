The Horton City Commisison met last month, with City Administrator John Calhoon providing news on the city’s ball field project.
Calhoon informed the commission that he is meeting with BG Consultants to finalize design plans, and will have the group report to the next city meeting to show updated conceptual designs, along with updated final budget numbers. Calhoon is also negotiating on light poles prices for the facility with StressCrete. Discussion was also had about naming rights for various areas of the ballpark. Calhoon said he has come up with a selection criteria, and will form a six-person committee to handle naming.
There was also some discussion of the Library Trustee Board. At the last meeting, the commission did not appoint an applicant to the board, questioning whether the recommendation came from the board or the Library Director. Since that time, the applicant, Joseph Montes, has withdrawn his name because he does not believe the director is being properly supported. Library Director Jessica Buhrman informed the Commission that the position has been vacant since June. The commission asked Calhoon to step out of the meeting and call Montes to see if he was still interested in the position, which he was not.
Police Chief John Boller discussed code enforcement with the commission. Boller stated that more citations are going through the court, including some upcoming trials. With the 30-day time limit from Resolution 2021-006 expiring, Bolloer recommended that the first properties on the list for the city to demolish should be 344 West 11th Street, 325 West 13th Street, 718 3rd Avenue West and 326 West 12th Street. There was some discussion about sharing costs on demolition that will be looked into going forward.
In other business, the commission approved $41,118.16 in payroll and $392,278.04 in disbursements.
