At their final meeting of November, the Horton City Commission was addressed by Andrew Jones, who updated the group on the school zone lights that have not been working properly.
Jones found a method that costs approximately $50 for a flasher relay, digital timer and relay for each light. Jones told the Commission he will test this method, which is considerably cheaper than the $11,700 cost to replace the circuit boards.
Jones also discussed internet services at the wastewater plant. Rainbow Communications quoted $5,000 for running fiber to the facility and a $100 monthly fee. The Commission discussed the offer, with services through CenturyLink performing poorly for a few months.
The Commission voted to approve $36,914 out of ARPA funds, to provide $1,500 bonuses to full-time employees and $750 to part-time employees. The group also discussed cost of living adjustments, and will move forward with a blanket 3% raise effective January 1st 2023, but will move to a system of merit-based raises from performance evaluations given on employment anniversary dates in 2024.
City Administrator John Calhoon apologized on behalf of himself and the city that no employees or city officials attended the Veterans Day activities this year, and Commissioner Tina Nigh said the city will try to do better next year.
*The Commission voted to replace the fire pit by the carport at Hickory Point, and use the materials to repair the fire pit on the east side of the grounds
*Lin Cameron was appointed to the Horton Housing Authority
*City Attorney Kevin Hill discussed the Tribal Emergency Water Agreement and will make updates per the Commission’s request
*The Commission approved payroll in the amount of $37,522.59 and disbursements in the amount of $152.190.90
