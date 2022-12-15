City of Horton graphic

File photo | Hiawatha World

Horton City Hall can be seen in this undated photo.

At their final meeting of November, the Horton City Commission was addressed by Andrew Jones, who updated the group on the school zone lights that have not been working properly.

Jones found a method that costs approximately $50 for a flasher relay, digital timer and relay for each light. Jones told the Commission he will test this method, which is considerably cheaper than the $11,700 cost to replace the circuit boards.

