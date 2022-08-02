The Horton City Commission met last month, and Garrett Nordstrom was present to speak on behalf of the Horton Industrial Development Committee. Nordstrom shared some of the HIDC’s options for bringing affordable housing to town, including a CDBG housing grant that offers up to $25,000 to make significant rehabilitations.
The conversation turned to a housing assessment that Nordtstrom suggested that the city start with, which would compile and evaluate demographic data, as well as economic characteristics and trends, housing inventory. The assessment would cost $10,500 and would be completed by CDBG. Nordstrom will get together with the HIDC and present a proposal to the city.
The commission heard from Public Works Superintendent Randy Mayfield, who informed them that the new wastewater treatment facility is near completion, with final grading and fencing yet to be completed. City Administrator John Calhoon told the commission that he spoke with J&B Contractors about curb replacement, and that there is still some funding budgeted for curb repairs if anyone is interested.
Calhoon also reported that Grasshopper Township requested repairs to a road, ditch and drainage tube that were damaged by the high volume of truck traffic during the wastewater treatment facility improvements. The commission said that they would be willing to do their part to return the damaged property to the way it was before the work.
There was some discussion on tree removal, with Calhoon informing the commission that Oswald Lawn Services does not perform tree removal. Jeremy Lee Deshazo has been completing some jobs for the city, but there was discussion of payment methods, and City Attorney Kevin Hill requested all information in order to form an opinion.
After the regular meeting, the commission held a 2023 budget workshop, with the budget to be set for approval at the first August meeting.
