City of Horton graphic

File photo | Hiawatha World

Horton City Hall can be seen in this undated photo.

The Horton City Commission met last month, and Garrett Nordstrom was present to speak on behalf of the Horton Industrial Development Committee. Nordstrom shared some of the HIDC’s options for bringing affordable housing to town, including a CDBG housing grant that offers up to $25,000 to make significant rehabilitations.

The conversation turned to a housing assessment that Nordtstrom suggested that the city start with, which would compile and evaluate demographic data, as well as economic characteristics and trends, housing inventory. The assessment would cost $10,500 and would be completed by CDBG. Nordstrom will get together with the HIDC and present a proposal to the city.

