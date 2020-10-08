The Horton City Commission met for the final time in September, and the group voted to skip out on a planned 2 percent increase to city’s sewer rate. The planned October rate increase was deferred due to recommendations to hold off until KRWA performs a water rate analysis.
Commissioner Wade Edwards also took a moment at the meeting to clarify his previous statements regarding free food programs. Edwards stated that that he is in favor of programs like this for those that need it, but does not agree with people traveling from distances to come to Horton for free food, which he believes, in turn, hurts the local grocery store.
The Commission voted to adopt the Certification to be Executed at Loan Closing provided by the USDA, as well as a payment of $270,512.50 for the Phase III Sewer Project, and appropriation ordinances in the amounts of $35,597.54 and $364,138.09.
Grace Ross was present, and discussed with the Commission an incident she believes was misuse of dispatch services, as a Kickapoo Tribal Police Department Officer ordered a background check that she believes violates her privacy and civil rights. Ross is a member of the Kickapoo Tribe and a candidate in recent tribal elections, and believes that the check was not run as part of a criminal investigation, but instead in an attempt to impact the election. Police Chief John Calhoon said that he has a call into the Highway Patrol, but has not heard back, and that action will be taken by the Highway Patrol if necessary.
Calhoon shared with the Commission that the Court Clerk needs a new computer and the front office staff needs a new server. There was discussion of where the funds would be allocated from, and the decision was made to authorize the expenditure, not exceeding $3,500.00 from the Diversion Fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.