The Horton City Commission met for the their second regular meeting of November, and the group voted to increase city employee wages by 6 percent, effective January 1, 2022.
The motion was made by Commissioner Wade Edwards after an Executive Session, combining the 3 percent budgeted raise for the year with an additional 3 percent, pulled from ARPA funds. The motion was passed unanimously, including the stipulation that new employees will be subject to finishing their probationary period, and that the City Administrator’s participation in the program will be considered on the anniversary of date of his employment contract.
The commission held the first reading of a parking ordinance, adding a the south side of East 16th Street from the west entrance of Orchard Heights to to 3rd Avenue Est, which will help to alleviate bus issues at the elementary school. Any person parking any vehicle in violation fo the ordinance can be fined up to $100. The group accepted a bid from Martin Construction to demolish four properties at a price of $27,000, as well as a bid from Colton Oswald to purchase the city’s 2012 Chevrolet Caprice for the amount of $8,050. Also approved was a request to purchase a 2017 Ford Explorer from the Kickapoo Tribe for $11,000.
There was discussion of the city’s current Blue Cross Blue Shield health insurance plan, and the Commission voted to accepted a proposal from KMIT with a 10% rate cap that has similar coverage and costs, but comes with better benefits. Due to potential increases in the rates of fuel and energy costs, the Commission voted to impose a $2.38 cent per kilowatt hour increase, effective Jan. 1.
City Administrator John Calhoon shared that the Public Works department is nearly at full staff, as well as that he will be taking bids for banking services from three local banks. Calhoon presented a request to purchase trucks on Purple Wave, and was approved to purchase two vehicles, but was told to also price similar vehicles at Autos-4-U. The City Administrator shared that he had a meeting with the new area supervisor for Waste Management, and encouraged him to attend a city meeting to discuss recent troubles with the company’s services provided in Horton.
The commission discussed a dispatcher who is ill, and voted to pay her estimated utility bill for three months to help offset costs.
