City of Horton graphic

File photo | Hiawatha World

Horton City Hall can be seen in this undated photo.

At their final meeting in the month of March, the Horton City Commission returned to a previous discussion of the city airport, coming to a unanimous decision to close the facility permanently, contingent upon any regulations that would prohibit the action.

The decision was reached after the city opted to not pay the airport's annual insurance premium of $1,775.  Commissioner Rex West shared his thoughts that the airport is not beneficial to the city and would have more value as farm ground.  City Administrator John Calhoon will inform the FAA to advise any aerial spraying companies that use the airport of its closure.  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.