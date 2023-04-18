At their final meeting in the month of March, the Horton City Commission returned to a previous discussion of the city airport, coming to a unanimous decision to close the facility permanently, contingent upon any regulations that would prohibit the action.
The decision was reached after the city opted to not pay the airport's annual insurance premium of $1,775. Commissioner Rex West shared his thoughts that the airport is not beneficial to the city and would have more value as farm ground. City Administrator John Calhoon will inform the FAA to advise any aerial spraying companies that use the airport of its closure.
At the following meeting on April 3rd, Calhoon addressed the ballfield project, saying that after an inspection of the grounds with Nick Dowell and Colton Oswald, the decision was made that fields are unsafe for play this season. Dowell has rescheduled any home games for the Horton High School baseball and softball teams Oswald committed to reseeding the fields at no additional cost if warmer weather does not improve the grass coming in on the fields, and it was also mentioned that there are several ruts that need to be addressed. Calhoon shared a list of items that need to be completed, including gravel in the parking lot, which will be paid for out of HIDC funds and donations.
In other business at the two meetings:
*Kayla Bare informed the group that $3,010 has been raised for the Mission Lake fireworks display, and the Commission voted to approve her request to donate $1,000 to the fund.
*Officer David Spain was presented with a Kudos Award for his actions that went above and beyond on a recent medical call.
*The HHS boys basketball team and coaches David Losey and Kertis Keehn were presented with Certificates of Success for reaching the Knasas Class 2A State tournament.
*Applications for the curb cost share program for 2023 can be picked up at City Hall. If approved, the city will pay 50% to the contractor with the resident responsible for the remaining 50%.
*The city terminated the contract of electric consultant Scott Shreve for $500 per month, as they have been utilizing KMU and KMEA. Shreve may be called upon on an as-needed basis in the future.
*Calhoon will inform Duke Koerperich of Town and Country EMS that the governing body is requesting the return of iPads and hotspots that the city has been paying for over the last several years.
*The Commission approved the City Administrator contract for 2023, including a 3% COLA raise.
*After a Financial Workshop and Capital Projects Review, the Commission targeted substation and electric grid upgrades and spillway repairs as priority projects, with water infrastructure and doors at the Blue Building listed as other urgent needs, and discussed meter charges and increased electrical and water rates as possible financial support for the projects.
*Rainbow Communications presented presented information on their fiber broadband expansion planned for 2024.
*Rainbow also announced that the company will install a Wi-Fi hotspot at the new ballfields.
*Don Groshong presented information on the recent flea market at Mission Lake, saying it was one of the best turnouts so far. Groshong said this was the last he will organize and hopes someone takes over, and that much of the groundwork is already laid.
*The city received an award from the Kansas Rural Water Association for having the most improved wastewater system, and the Commission presented that award to Public Works Superintendent Randy Mayfield to be displayed at the wastewater treatment facility.
*The Commission voted to place a remanufactured engine in the city's 2016 Ram police vehicle at a cost of $8,594.00.
*Members of the Mission Village Board addressed the Commission to dispel rumors that the facility is closing, saying instead they are close to the potential sale of the business, and will return for the Commission's consent to proceed when they have more details.
