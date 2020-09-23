The Horton City Commission met earlier this month, and one topic of discussion was local free food programs. Commissioner Wade Edwards voiced his concerns about the programs potentially shutting down the local grocery store.
Edwards said he hopes the program tops and that the Commission has input into the impact of such a program on the city. Edwards pointed out that he is not against people who need the program to get help, but said that the program was initially intended for low to moderate income families, and now there is no limit on income, and he does believes it is wrong to hurt any local business with the free food.
Horton Chamber member Glen Obbards addressed the Commission, requesting a reduced fee for using the Blue Building for the Octobefest Craft & Vendor Show on October 17th. Obbards requested the same $50 fee from last year. The Commission agreed by a 4-1 vote.
The Commission voted to approve the recently submitted 2019 Audit, as well as to opt out of the payroll tax deferral. The group also voted to set up a payment agreement with a homeowner who incurred a bill for tree trimming. Several property owner complaints were discussed with more information to be gone over later.
In other business, the Commission approved a $35,411.83 payroll ordinance, as well as a $293,072.34 for a disbursement ordinance.
