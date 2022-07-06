The Horton Fish & Game Club hosted their annual 4th of July Weekend Fishing Derby on Saturday morning. Despite the rain, 170 kids and their parents turned up for the yearly competition.
In the 0-3 age group, Cyrus Gullickson won the division with a crappie weighing in at 2.6 pounds. Anastasia Steltenthol’s 1.3 pound catfish won the 4-5 age group, with Kallie Swendson taking 1st in the 6-7 year old group with her 2.8 pound catfish. Winner of the 8-9 age, Emma Anderson’s 2.9 pound bass earned her group’s top position. A 2.12 pound catfish helped Jarvis Ramirez capture 1st in the 10-11 year old group, while Curtis Fitzgerald and his 3.6 pound catfish won the 12-13 year division. Rachel Hurst took the top prize in the 14-15 year old group with a 1.01 pound bass. Dustin Shane and Gaje Byrne both won lifetime fishing licenses, at a value of $500 each.
The Fish & Game Club thanked their sponsors and those who donated. RAM Exterminators donated a youth bike, with Hammersmith Manufacturing donating another. The Derek and Shelly Jones family donated $250, with the Union State Bank giving $500. The Rodney and Sandy Paden family donated a grill, grilling accessories and charcoal, Compton Hardware sold 70 fishing poles to the club at cost, and the Golden Eagle Casino donated two sets of fishing tackle boxes and gear, while Waser Plumbing donated two youth scooters. Reinvent Horton crews were also present, volunteering their time to make root bear floats for the participants and families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.