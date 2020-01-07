A federal judge has put off a final decision on approving or rejecting the new owner of Horton Community Hospital, with a new hearing set for later this month.
Judge Joseph Callaway of the U.S. Eastern North Carolina Bankruptcy Court ordered on Thursday that proceedings related to the future of the hospital, among others, will be delayed until 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at a federal building in Raleigh, North Carolina. The hospital’s buildings, land and associated assets have been under the control of CAH Acquisitions Company No. 3, before Atchison Hospital purchased them for $245,000 at an auction held last month in Raleigh.
Atchison Hospital has declined to comment on its intentions for the assets following the auction, as matters remain pending before the bankruptcy court. On Friday, Horton City Administrator John Calhoon, who attended the auction, said it remains to be seen what will come of that purchase, but that he has confidence that Atchison Hospital will do right by Horton.
“I’m very optimistic that we will get local medical services restored,” he said. “They wouldn’t have bought it just to own it; we’ll get at least critical services back up soon enough.”
Horton Community Hospital shut down in March 2019 after its corporate owner, based in North Kansas City, Missouri — though associated with business interests in Miami and the East Coast — failed to meet a variety of financial obligations. The company most recently did business as EmpowerHMS, but has been known by several other names. It is associated with a number of hospital failures, mainly in rural communities, across the country.
Some of the Horton-related debts remain outstanding, including employee payroll. Amid these circumstances, Callaway will have to sign off on the Atchison Hospital acquisition and other matters before bankruptcy proceedings come to a close. On Friday, Calhoon said he has no reason to believe the judge won’t approve the purchase.
The Horton case arose amid a series of other matters involving troubled medical centers in the Sunflower State, with 2018 and 2019 closures also occurring in the Kansas communities of Oswego, Fort Scott and Independence. Kansas is one of the 13 remaining states that has taken no action toward expanding the Medicaid limited-income health care assistance program. Such expansion is authorized and mostly funded by the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act of 2010, better known as “Obamacare.”
Legislation to expand Medicaid is expected to be considered in the 2020 session of the Kansas Legislature, which begins on Jan. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.