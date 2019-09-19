The Horton Community Hospital, along with the facility’s properties, are due to be sold at auction.
MSC News reports that Horton City Administrator John Calhoon said the auction is scheduled for Dec. 19 for the bankruptcy proceedings, according to information from the trustee.
According to information from the bankruptcy trustee, a business restructuring firm Sherwood Partners has been selected as investment bankers for the auction of Horton’s hospital, along with six other critical access hospitals included in the bankruptcy proceedings.
Calhoon told MSC News that he doesn’t know the ultimate fate of the hospital and won’t until a buyer is found, but is hopeful that the sale could mean a return of at least some healthcare services to the community.
Calhoon said it was his understanding there’s no minimum or reserve set on the property, but he is hopeful that someone in the medical industry is interested in purchasing it.
The hospital closed its doors May 12 after several months of speculation about it’s finances and reports that employees were not being paid. Former owner, Kansas City firm EmpowerHMS, headed by Jorge Perez, is facing lawsuits in connection with the closing of the Horton Hospital, as well as other holdings of the company.
MSC News cited a Kansas City Star report that provided details about EmpowerHMS and Perez, saying he is accused of using the hospitals he owned as a way to funnel lab bills in order to profit from the increased reimbursements that rural hospital labs gain to help keep them open.
