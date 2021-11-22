Members of South Brown County churches are making plans to stage the 29th outdoor Luminaries over a 10-block area in downtown Horton on Sunday, Dec. 5, from 5:30-7 p.m., weather permitting.
Adults, teens, and children will don appropriate Biblical costumes to tell the story of Christ’s life from the prophecy of Isaiah to the crucifixion, resurrection and ascension of Jesus. The scenes will depict 15 different events from Christ’s life in this Festival of Lights.
The Luminaries stem from an old Spanish custom of putting candles in paper bags weighted with sand. According to tradition, the candles were lit and placed along the path to one’s home on Christmas Eve to light the way for the Christ Child to come into the home and into the lives of the people who live there.
The public is invited to drive their vehicles through the route that will be illuminated by 1300 candles (luminaries) and view the scenes, many of which use backdrops, props, music, and even some live animals. People living along the routes and along the connecting side streets are encouraged to turn off their own outdoor Christmas lights so that the scenes of the Luminaries can be more vivid.
A route guide which indicates all of the scenes will be handed out at the beginning of the drive that begins at 14th and Central and which ends at 14th and First Avenue East. The SBCMA requests that people remain in their vehicles rather than trying to walk the route because pedestrians can distract drivers. Also, because the lights are low, those who walk could stumble on uneven places in the sidewalks and, thus, risk falling.
The Luminaries are sponsored by the South Brown County Ministerial Association (SBCMA). The churches in the SBCMA include Everest Christian Church, Everest Zion Lutheran Church, Muscotah United Church, Powhattan United Methodist Church, and the following churches in Horton: First Baptist, First Christian, First United Methodist, and St. Leo’s Catholic.
Although this Festival of Lights is a free event, the public is given an opportunity at the end of the route to make a monetary donation. Any funds collected will be used to support the SBCMA ministries.
The members of the South Brown County churches hope that those who experience the Luminaries will be preparing their own hearts to remember that Jesus is the real reason for the Christmas season.
The event may be cancelled due to inclement weather. Please listen to KNZA (103.9 FM) or call 785-486-2286 for updated information.
