A Hiawatha man was arrested Wednesday after a police pursuit on foot.
Chief John Defore reported that at about 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 4 officers from the Hiawatha Police Department were dispatched to a location of a possible stolen vehicle. While investigating the stolen vehicle officers observed a man matching the description of the suspect driver. As the man was approached, he was identified as Zachariah Brown of Horton.
Chief Defore said Brown fled the area on foot, thus giving rise to a short foot pursuit. As the officers cornered Brown a short scuffle ensued after which he was taken into custody and transported to the Brown County Jail, pending criminal charges.
Through the course of this investigation, officers recovered the stolen vehicle, an illegal firearm, suspected illegal narcotics and drug paraphernalia. Chief Defore said possible criminal charges are under review by the Brown County Attorne, Kevin Hill and all further press releases will be at his discretion. The Hiawatha Police Department was assisted by the Brown County Sheriff Department.
