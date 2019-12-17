A 35-year-old Horton man was arrested on drug charges, following a routine traffic stop by Brown County deputies.
Brown County Sheriff John Merchant said on Monday, a Brown County deputy was on routine patrol near Hiawatha when he encountered a vehicle with tail light malfunction. Upon initiating the traffic stop, the passenger of the vehicle, Nicholas Vanlaningham, 35, of Horton was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The incident is still under investigation by the Brown County Sheriffs office.
