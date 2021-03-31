The Brown County Sheriff's Office, along with the Horton and Sac and Fox Police Departments, executed a search warrant on Monday in the City of Horton that resulted in a drug arrest.
According to a report from Brown County Sheriff John Merchant, James Schecher, 56, of Horton was arrested on charges of possession of opiates, possession of stimulant, possession with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, no drug tax stamp and possession of stolen property.
Sheriff Merchant said almost two pounds of THC product, bons, as well as other paraphernalia was seized.
The incident is still under investigation by the Brown County Sheriff's Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.