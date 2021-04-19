Brown County Sheriff John Merchant reported a Horton man was arrested on charges of domestic battery, possession of drugs and buying sexual relations after a search warrant was executed on Sunday.
At approximately 5 a.m., a Brown County deputy responded to a domestic call at 1425 K-20 Highway in Brown County. Sheriff Merchant said that upon investigation, Gene Dunlap, 55, of Horton was arrested on domestic battery. While at the residence, the deputy had probable cause to believe other issues needed to be addressed.
Brown County Attorney Kevin Hill assisted deputies in preparation of a search warrant and during the search methamphetamine, marijuana, prescription medication, paraphernalia and cash were discovered.
Dunlap was arrested on the following charges: Distribution of Methamphetamine, Distribution of Marijuana, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of controlled substance without a Tax Stamp, Buying Sexual Relations, Possession of Prescription Only Drug and Criminal Use of Weapons.
Dunlap is currently being held in the Brown County Jail, pending the filing of formal charges on April 20. Horton PD also assisted in the case.
