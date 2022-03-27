A Horton man died from his injuries received in a rollover accident on US 73 Highway near 140th on Saturday morning.
According to Sheriff John Merchant, the Brown County dispatch received a 911 call about a rollover accident about 11:18 a.m. According to the sheriff's report, a 2007 RAV 4, driven by Catherine Martinez, was northbound and had went to the shoulder of the road and overcorrected, causing the vehicle to roll numerous times. The vehicle ended up in the ditch on the west side of the highway.
Sheriff Merchant said both Martinez and a passenger, Lincoln, Brown of Horton, were ejected from the vehicle and later transported to KU Med by LifeStar helicopters. Sheriff Merchant said he was informed that Brown later died from the injuries sustained in the accident.
Sheriff Merchant said a small child was also in the vehicle and was properly
restrained in her car seat in the back seat, suffering only very minor injrues.
"This action most likely saved her life," Sheriff Merchant said, who confirmed the child was transported to the Amberwell where she was treated and released to family members. "Condolences goes out to the Brown family and appreciation to all of the emergency responders who assisted at the scene. The care given to the small child at the scene and at Amberwell was very caring and compassionate," he said.
Sheriff Merchant said the accident is still under investigation by the Brown County Sheriff's Office.
