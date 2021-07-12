A 31-year-old Horton man was sentenced Monday in Brown County Court to 73 months in prison in connection his convictions of aggravated battery and felony child abuse against a two month old child.
Brown County Attorney Kevin Hill said Justin Ziegler was sentenced following a lengthy evidentiary hearing in District Court that included himself presenting detailed reports from Children's Mercy and law enforcement.
Ziegler was arrested in August, following an investigation by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Horton Police Department, and DCF into injuries against the child in the City of Horton on June 18, 2017 that resulted in the child being flown by air ambulance to Children’s Mercy Hospital with significant injuries. After the defendant absconded from authorities for nearly two years, he was apprehended in Missouri and extradited to Brown County to stand trial.
District Judge John Weingart denied the defendant’s request for probation and concurrent sentences and granted the State’s request for a prison sentence and that the sentences for each count to run consecutively to each other. In that regard, Ziegler was sentenced to 41 months in prison on the charge of Aggravated Battery and 32 months on the charge of Felony Child Abuse for a total of 73 months Ziegler was remanded to the Brown County Jail to be delivered to the Kansas Secretary of Corrections.
