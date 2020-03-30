March 23rd, 2020 to March 29th, 2020
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
03/26/2020 – Jessica Maxwell -28 yoa - Horton – Notice to Appear – Noisy Animal
3/22/2020 – Josephine Begs His Own – 28 yoa – Topeka – City of Horton Warrant (original charge is Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Interference with Law Enforcement, DUI, Leaving the Scene of an Accident)
ACCIDENTS: 0
FIRES:
3/29/2020 – Grass Fire – 120th & Minnow Road
AMBULANCE CALLS: 4
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 70
