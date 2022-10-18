Horton Police Joey May Joey May Author email Oct 18, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Police graphic Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save October 10th, 2022 to October 16th, 2022ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:10/10/2022 Jeff Chandler, Garnet, Citation for Expired Registration10/11/2022 Harry Kiehl, Atchison, Citation for Failure to Stop10/11/2022 Melissa Razo, Atchison, Citation for Speed10/13/2022 Miguel Guerro, Lincoln, Driving While Suspended and Speeding10/15/2022 Kaylina Reynolds, Atchison, Citation for Expired Tag10/15/2022 Jilliah Fitzmorris, Lawrence, Citation for Expired Registration Top Videos 10/15/2022 Shane Karst, Falls City, Citation for Speeding10/16/2022 Samantha Farr, Horton, Citation for Expired Tag10/16/2022 Christopher Brewer, Hiawatha, Citation for Failure to StopACCIDENTS: None to ReportFIRES: 10/12/2022 310 W 13th , Medical Assist10/16/2022 431 1st Ave E Gas SmellAMBULANCE CALLS: 4INCIDENTS REPORTED: 108 More from this section Harrison Ford joins Marvel Cinematic Universe +6 5 ways employers use virtual reality for training Emma Corrin: Princess Diana was 'so queer' in 'many ways' Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Latest News Lady Red Hawks split Sabetha tournament Horton Police FSA members receive awards Spooktacular Saturday set for Oct. 29 Pastor Tom and Viki Stone, church to celebrate 45 Years Corn picking event a flashback to the olden days Hicks Nurseries' Five Must-Have Plants for Eye-Catching Fall Planters Junior Hawks topple Royal Valley to clinch winning season Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesNeosho County attorney faces criminal investigation by state authorities, scrutiny by local leadersClassic car restoration for beginnersWilde Tool celebrates 100 years with Chamber ribbon cutting, open houseMore injuries haunt Hawks in Marysville lossSupporting Brian ShefferdCommissioner of Finance Candidate - Laura Tollefson, challengerSheriff searching for person of interestRaney, Delores G. 1931-2022Commissioner of Finance candidate - David Middendorf, incumbentSwearingen, Eugene L. 1939-2022 Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
