Horton Police

Joey May

Dec 27, 2022

DECEMBER 19TH, 2022 to DECEMBER 25TH, 2022

ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
12/19/2022 BARBARA BAKER, MUSCOTAH, FAILURE TO STOP
12/21/2022 DANNY GROSHONG, SALINA, DRIVING WITHOUT A DRIVER'S LICENSE
12/23/2022 EMILY HAWKINS, ATCHISON, EXPIRED REGISTRATION
12/20/2022 SADI SUMPTER, MO, POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA, DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED, ILLEGAL REGISTRATION, TRAFFIC IN CONTRABAND IN A CORRECTIONAL INSTITUTION

ACCIDENTS: NONE TO REPORT

FIRES:
12/23/2022 1117 GOLDFINCH, FIRE ALARM
12/23/2022 1890 EUCLID, SPRINKLER MALFUNCTION

AMBULANCE CALLS: 1

INCIDENTS REPORTED: 72
