January 3rd, 2021 to January 9th, 2021
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
1/3/2022 – Eric Smith – Horton – Criminal Trespass, Municipal Court Warrant, for Failure to appear on Pedestrian under the influence, and Battery on Law Enforcement Officer
1/3/2022 – Natasha Lynn Gladden – Horton – Domestic Battery
1/6/2022 – Skylar Dobson – Horton – Municipal Court Warrant
1/6/2022 – Kelly Wooten – Horton – Driving While Suspended
1/7/2022 – Jennifer Kay Willcott – Holton – Speeding
1/7/2022 – J Spencer Taylor – Salem, Oregon – Speeding
1/8/2022 – Brandon Isaac Hollister – Horton – Driving on Expired License
1/8/2022 – Conner Alcott Barnes – Hiawatha – Interference with Law Enforcement & Driving While Suspended, Geary County Warrant, and Riley County Warrant.
1/9/2022 – Katherine Mae Reynolds – Seneca – Failure to stop at stop sign
1/9/2022 – Robert W Shelley – Platt City, Missouri – Failure to stop at stop sign
1/9/2022 – Blake Allen Kaler – Everest – Driving with no Driver’s License
ACCIDENTS: 0
FIRES:
1/7/2022 – 1100 Block Horned Owl Road – Possible Carbon Monoxide Leak
AMBULANCE CALLS: 2
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 71
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.