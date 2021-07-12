July 5th, 2021 to July 11th, 2021
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
7/6/2021 – Ernest Reyes Santos Jr – Horton – Citation – Stop Sign Violation
7/8/2021 – John Emerick – Everest – Municipal Warrant – Battery
7/9/2021 – David Gress – Seneca – Citation – Stop Sign Violation
7/9/2021 – Bailee Larson – Wamego – Citation – Speeding
7/9/2021 – Alice McQueen – Leavenworth – Citation -Speeding
7/9/2021 – Kerry L Ernst – Beatrice, NE – Citation – Speeding
7/10/2021 Shane Garrison – Horton – Citation – Speeding
7/10/2021 – Leslie Ellsworth – Olatha – Citation – Speeding
7/10/2021 – Bethany Sheley – Corning – Citation – Speeding
7/10/2021 – Brooke Buck – Overland Park – Citation - Speeding
7/10/2021 – Terrance D Wolfe – Atchison – Notice to Appear - Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance
7/10/2021 – Stacey A Wolfe – Atchison – Notice to Appear – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance
7/10/2021 – Jamie P Shaffer – Horton – Criminal Threat and Domestic Battery
7/11/2021 – Whitney Ford – Lawrence – Citation - Speeding
ACCIDENTS: 0
FIRES: 0
AMBULANCE CALLS: 4
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 110
