March 21st 2022 to March 27th 2022
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
03/22/2022 Cody Bohannon, Holton, Citation for Failure to Stop
03/25/2022 Jacob Rieger, CO, Citation for Failure to Stop
03/25/2022 Michelle Boyer, CO, Citation Failure to Stop
03/26/2022 Kylee Kottman, Atchison, Citation for Failure to Stop
03/26/2022 Laurie Bartek, Omaha, Citation for Failure to Stop
03/26/2022 Hang Darrenkamp, Atchison, Citation for Failure to Stop
03/26/2022 Levi Thompson, Hiawatha, Citation for Failure to Stop
03/26/2022 Belana Wurzbacher, Atchison, Citation for Failure to Stop
03/26/2022 Curtis Simon, Horton, Horton Municipal Warrant
03/27/2022 Brenda Cook, Whiting, citation for Speeding
03/27/2022 Danial Norwood, Topeka, Citation for Speeding
03/27/2022 Jefferey Burkitt, Axtell, Citation for Failure to Stop
03/27/2022 Casey Stirton, Cummings, Citation for Failure to Stop
ACCIDENTS: 0
FIRES:
03/21/2022 18344 HWY 159, Grass Fire
03/26/2021 140th and 73 HWY, Injury Accident
AMBULANCE CALLS: 8
INCIDENTS REPORTED:107
