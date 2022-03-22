March 14th 2022 to March 20th 2022
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
03/14/2022 Clifford Allen, Horton, Notice to Appear for Buying Sexual Relations
03/16/2022 Robert Meyer, IA, Citation for Speeding
03/18/2022 John Thompson, MN, Citation for Speeding
03/18/2022Lawrence King, Horton, Citation for Failure to Stop at Stop Sign
03/19/2022 Timothy Ptomey, MO, Unlawful Possession of Certain Drug Precursors and Drug Paraphernalia/ Unlawful Possession of controlled substance
03/19/2022 Robert Baker, NE, Citation for Speeding
03/20/2022 Eric Wright, Horton, Citation for Speeding
ACCIDENTS: None to Report
FIRES:
03/14/2022 Mission Lake, Controlled Burn
03/14/2022 641 E 8th, Tree on Fire
03/15/2022 15th & 1st Ave E
03/17/2022 1653 73 HWY, Barn Fire
03/19/2022 73 & Nighthawk, Accident
AMBULANCE CALLS: 3
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 118
