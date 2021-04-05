March 29th , 2021 to April 4th , 2021

ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:

04/01/2021 Eric Davenport, Horton, Nemaha County Warrant

04/02/2021, Corey Moman, Everest, Citation for Speeding

04/02/2021 Rebecca Middleton, Horton, Notice to Appear, Dog Registration and Vaccination

04/02/2021 Carol Barton, Horton, Notice to Appear, Dog Registration and Vaccination

04/03/2021 Phillip Dexter, Horton, Notice to Appear, Dog registration and Vaccination

04/03/2021 Michael Dean, Rulo NE, Citation for No Proof of Insurance

04/03/2021 Daryl Johnson, Lenexa, Citation for Illegal Tag

ACCIDENTS: None to Report

FIRES:

04/01/2021 Mission Lake, Controlled Burn

04/01/2021 North of Horton, Controlled Burn

04/01/2021 609 Main St Everest, Mutual Aide

04/03/2021 228 W 11th Mutual Aide for Medical

04/03/2021 1396 326th, Grass Fire

AMBULANCE CALLS: 6

INCIDENTS REPORTED: 115

