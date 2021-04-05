March 29th , 2021 to April 4th , 2021
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
04/01/2021 Eric Davenport, Horton, Nemaha County Warrant
04/02/2021, Corey Moman, Everest, Citation for Speeding
04/02/2021 Rebecca Middleton, Horton, Notice to Appear, Dog Registration and Vaccination
04/02/2021 Carol Barton, Horton, Notice to Appear, Dog Registration and Vaccination
04/03/2021 Phillip Dexter, Horton, Notice to Appear, Dog registration and Vaccination
04/03/2021 Michael Dean, Rulo NE, Citation for No Proof of Insurance
04/03/2021 Daryl Johnson, Lenexa, Citation for Illegal Tag
ACCIDENTS: None to Report
FIRES:
04/01/2021 Mission Lake, Controlled Burn
04/01/2021 North of Horton, Controlled Burn
04/01/2021 609 Main St Everest, Mutual Aide
04/03/2021 228 W 11th Mutual Aide for Medical
04/03/2021 1396 326th, Grass Fire
AMBULANCE CALLS: 6
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 115
