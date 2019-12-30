December 23rd, 2018 to December 29th, 2019
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR :
12-23-2019 Kramer,Nicholas, 32 yom Hoisington, City of Horton Warrant
12-27-2019 Nelson,Brooke 24 yof, Muscotah, Driving While Suspended
ACCIDENTS: 12-23-2019 1st Ave W and 9th- Two Vehicle Non-injury Accident
Holm,Ronnie and Mahkuk,Debra
FIRES: 0
AMBULANCE CALLS: 9
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 63
