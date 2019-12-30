December 23rd, 2018 to December 29th, 2019

ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR :

12-23-2019 Kramer,Nicholas, 32 yom Hoisington, City of Horton Warrant

12-27-2019 Nelson,Brooke 24 yof, Muscotah, Driving While Suspended

ACCIDENTS: 12-23-2019 1st Ave W and 9th- Two Vehicle Non-injury Accident

Holm,Ronnie and Mahkuk,Debra

FIRES: 0

AMBULANCE CALLS: 9

INCIDENTS REPORTED: 63

