October 18th, 2021 to October 24th, 2021
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
10/18/2021 Mary Handke, Atchison, Citation for Speed
10/19/2021 Christopher Hendrix, MO, Citation for Speed
10/21/2021 Melody Funkhouser Gaugler, Overland Park, Citation for Expired Tag
10/22/2021 Michael Vore, IA, Citation for Speed
10/22/2021 Andrew Wellensiek, Sabetha, Citation for Speed in School Zone
10/22/2021 Amanda Molt, Horton, Jackson County Warrant
10/23/2021 Jane Nioce, Hiawatha, Pedestrian Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs
10/23/2021 James Zacharias, Nortonville, Citation for Driving in Violation of Restrictions
ACCIDENTS: None to Report
FIRES:
10/20/2021, Vehicle Fire, 1500 Central Ave
AMBULANCE CALLS: 2 (Two)
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 84
