July 18th, 2022 to July 24th , 2022
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
07/19/2022 Jinmei Ma ,NY, Citation for Speeding
07/20/2022 Matthew Meyer, MO, Citation for Speeding
07/20/2022 Gavino Morales, IN, Citation for Speeding and No Insurance
07/21/2022 Tristan Morris, Hiawatha, Horton Municipal Warrant
07/22/2022 Richard Vanlaningham, Horton, Horton Municipal Warrant
07/22/2022 Rodger Duckett, Horton, Horton Municipal Warrant
07/22/2022 George Binkley, TX, Citation for Speeding
07/22/2022 Darius LaCroix, Horton, Citation for No Driver’s License
07/22/2022 Neoma Akers, Atchison, Citation No Driver’s License
07/23/2022 David Beach, Horton, Citation for Expired Driver’s License and Expired Registration.
07/23/2022 Kate Strahm, Sabetha, Citation for Speeding
07/23/2022 Casey King, Horton, Citation for Illegal Tag
07/23/2022 Grant Kenton, NE, Citation for Driver’s License
07/23/2022 Thomas Gross, Topeka, Citation for Failure to Stop
07/23/2022 Marlen Haskell, MO, Citation for Failure to Stop
FIRES:
7/20/2022 73HWY and Plum Tree RD, Grass Fire
07/20/2022 318th and Finney RD, Fire in Field
07/22/2022 1435 K-20 HWY, Shed Fire
AMBULANCE CALLS: 5
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 114
