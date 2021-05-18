May 10th, 2021 to May 16th, 2021
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
5/13/2021 – Steven James Robinson – Rushville, Mo. – Driving While Suspended, No Insurance
5/13/2021 – Demeico M Castro Jr – Horton – Notice to Appear – Code Violation
5/14/2021 – Matthew Leo Coversup Jr – Horton – Municipal Warrant – DUI, Duplicate interference with Law Enforcement, Purchase/consuming Alcohol by a Minor, No Driver’s License, Transport of Liquor
5/14/2021 – Robertland Carl Beyer – Sabetha – Citation – Speeding
5/14/2021 – Christopher Alexander Taylor – Topeka – Citation - Speeding
5/14/2021 – Matthew Dean Harris – Horton – Aggravated Assault, Disorderly Conduct, Battery
ACCIDENTS:
None to Report
FIRES:
5/12/2021 – 1000 Block of Falcon Road – Grass Fire – Mutual Aid
5/16/2021 – Mile Marker 80, 73 Hwy – Possible Car Fire
AMBULANCE CALLS: 5
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 99
