August 12th, 2019 to August 18th, 2019
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR :
8/9/2019 - Shawn Tadlock - 33 yoa - Horton - Notice to Appear - Maintaining a Public Nuisance
8/9/2019 - David Middleton - 58 yoa - Horton - Notice to Appear - Maintaining a Public Nuisance
8/14/2019 - Leslie Lashelle Seymore - 32 yoa - Leavenworth - Driving While Suspended an Illegal Tag
8/14/2019 - Trebor Wayne Dodge - 27 yoa - Horton - Horton City Warrant - (Original Charges were Maintaining a Public Nuisance, Motor Vehicle Nuisance on Private Property, and Illegal tag/No Tag)
8/15/2019 - Cecil Bone - 64 yoa - Sabetha -Notice to Appear - Maintaining a Public Nuisance
8/15/2019 - Trebor Dodge - 25 yoa - Horton Notice to Appear - Maintaining a Public Nuisance
8/15/2019 - BBT Rentals - Hiawatha - Notice to Appear Maintaining a Public Nuisance
8/15/2019 - William J Williams - 52 yoa - Notice to Appear Maintaining a Public Nuisance
8/15/2019 - Casey Rae Hazelton -35 yoa - Horton - City of Horton Warrant - (Original charge was Interference with Law Enforcement)
8/16/2019 - Cori Johansen - 41 yoa - Notice to Appear Maintaining a Public Nuisance
ACCIDENTS:
None to report
FIRES:
8/15/2019 - Activated for Storm Spotting
AMBULANCE CALLS: 4
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 125
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.